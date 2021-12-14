Rick and Morty: Good Luck Getting "It's Rickmas Time" Out of Your Head

Did you really think Adult Swim's Rick and Morty would let the holiday season fly but without celebrating the "12 Days of Rickmas"? Of course, they wouldn't! But it seems like they're doubling the goodies this year. Along with the sweepstakes with some really cool prizes (which you can enter here), it would appear we're going to be getting some pretty cool extras from the folks over at Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Emmy Award-winning animated series. And what better first "gift" to get than the newest hardcore rapper on the scene, Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer), dropping bars to celebrate the season right? Just two words of caution. First, it could be NSFW depending on where you work so be careful. Second, prepare to have that song set up shop in your brain for the rest of the day. We're already there so see us as a cautionary tale.

Here's a listen to "It's Rickmas Time," with lyrics courtesy of Heather Anne Campbell, music courtesy of Ryan Elder, and the vocal stylings of Summer's real-life alter-ego Spencer Grammer(and stick around for some extra Rick and Morty "presents"):

And if you're looking for some animated action to go with "The Greatest Christmas Song Ever," here's what artist & 2D animator Deege came up with. Spoiler? It's pretty smooth…

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_246-G6DnuY)

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai and Shogun Part 2 | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc184olN9Yg)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)