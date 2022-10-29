Rick and Morty Halloween Plans; Adult Swim Goes Gross for 7 Minutes

If you're a fan of Adult Swim, Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, or both, then the late-night programming block and Emmy Award-winning animated series have some Halloween treats in store for you. For fans of the dimension-hopping duo, Sunday night, starting at 11 pm ET, we have the "Almost Halloween Marathon" featuring some of the creepier, spookier & grossest episodes from the show's nearly six-season run. But as great as another marathon is, this one comes with something extra for your Halloween candy bag (which was a pillowcase when I was a kid). In the trailer below, you'll also see a brief glimpse at a new Claymation holiday short from animator Lee Hardcastle. Known for his past Rick and Morty shorts that mashed up the animated series with films such as The Thing, Halloween, Gremlins, Blade Runner, The Matrix & others, "Summer's Sleepover" finds an unexpected guest crashing Summer's sleepover party, leading to some horrific results in what's expected to be an extended short compared to Hardcastle's past work. But before we get to that…

Did you really think that the rest of Adult Swim was going to sit on the sidelines and not jump into the middle of the Halloween fun moshpit? In the following featurette, Cartoon Network's late-night persona has compiled seven minutes of the goriest moments from some of the shows currently on its programming schedule. Of course, we have Rick and Morty, but that's far from all. Are you a fan of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Futurama, Metalocalypse, Robot Chicken, and other shows that may have slipped through the cracks? Well, then prepare to feel represented because we have a line-up that does a pretty sweet job of living up to its own hype- take a look:

Now here's a look at the promo for the "Rick and Morty Almost Halloween Marathon," including a look at Hardcastle's new Halloween short, "Summer's Sleepover":