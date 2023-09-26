Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Opinion, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland: Adult Swim Doing Right by New Voices

Adult Swim is doing right by the voice actors taking over for Justin Roiland with Rick and Morty Season 7 on a number of levels - here's why.

With less than three weeks to go until the Emmy Award-winning series returns, Adult Swim dropped an official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 that offered a ton of stuff for us to unpack. But that's for a separate article, coming soon (like we said, there's a lot going on in that trailer). What we wanted to address before (hopefully) moving on is the issue that's been haunting the series since the start of the new year – Justin Roiland. First, there's this idea that because the charges against him were dismissed earlier this year Roiland should've been brought back. Now, very few of us know about the contracts and clauses in play in this situation – other than the main parties and their legal teams. But what we do know is that there are claims & allegations that have been in play well beyond what transpired earlier this year (for example, here, here, here & here), so it's quite possible that other factors were in play. As for the show itself, look no further than what the show has been able to achieve on a number of levels (Emmy Awards, critical praise, huge viewing numbers & global recognition, for example ) as Roiland reportedly dialed back his day-to-day commitments to the series. And then there's the matter of the voice actors selected to replace Roiland – and how Adult Swim is doing right by them…

Before we go any further? The voice actors taking over for our dimension-hopping duo sound great in the official trailer, especially considering this is the first we're hearing of them. Just imagine how much more comfortable they're going to feel after the experience of some episodes, a full season. If the biggest takeaway you took from that Season 7 trailer were the new voice actors, then that might say more about you than them. Because you should be spending your time wondering what happens that requires Dr. Wong and the President of the United States to be in the same episode together – and that's just about two seconds of the trailer. And that brings me to Adult Swim and why they deserve huge props for sharing a preview of the new voice actors while holding off on who they are until the season premieres.

Because they understand that the focus should be on the season… the characters… the fun that comes from trying to figure out what's next. But more than that? Adult Swim saved these individuals from having to be under a global microscope for three weeks as social media tries to dig into every corner of their lives – making their lives hellish in the process. For now, they have some time to breathe and prepare – the time to deal with online bullshit will come soon enough. Now, with the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!