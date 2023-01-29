Rick and Morty Writer Clues Us In on Reason for Justin Roiland Silence Wondering why no one's commenting on the record about Justin Roiland? A Rick and Morty Season 6 writer might've clued us in on the reason.

The reaction to the news from earlier this month that Justin Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury & one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit has been pretty swift, considering how some companies have dragged their feet in past instances. First up, Adult Swim partied ways with the Rick and Morty co-creator (but with the adult animated series continuing). Following that, we learned that Roiland resigned from his video game company, Squanch Games. And then Hulu & 20th TV Animation released a statement saying that they had ended their association with Roiland, meaning his name will be dropped from Solar Opposites and the recently-debuted Koala Man moving forward.

Aside from the initial reporting and officially-issued statements from all sides, though, things have been pretty quiet. From series co-creator Dan Harmon and the writing & production teams to Adult Swim execs, fans have been hitting up anyone they can who's associated with the show to offer a response or reaction. Well, writer, comedienne & actor Heather Anne Campbell (Season 6 Episode 5 "Final DeSmithation" writer) appears to have explained the reason why things have gone quiet. "I can't tweet about Rick and Morty for now," Campbell wrote in a tweet. "When I can tweet about it, I will." That sounds like some kind of NDA is in play, and I'm assuming it's in play for everyone involved with the series. Here's hoping that Campbell's tweet will help roll back the requests I'm sure everyone's getting to go on the record- take a look:

I can't tweet about Rick and Morty for now

— Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) January 28, 2023

NBC News Reports on Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland

Based on a copy of the complaint obtained by NBC News earlier this month, as well as available public documents seen by the news organization, the incident in question took place around January 19, 2020. It involved an "anonymous Jane Doe" who Roiland was dating at the time. Based on NBC's reporting, Roiland was charged in May 2020 and then arrested & released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020. Roiland would be arraigned in October 2020, where he would plead not guilty to both felony domestic violence charges. Roland's most recent court hearing took place in Orange County, California, on Thursday. NBC reports that Roiland's attorney confirmed that a plea offer was made available to Roiland, though no details were made available, and another hearing was set for April 27th (with the 42-year-old required to attend).

NBC News also offered details of the protective order filed against Roiland in October 2020, as well as the court minutes. Set to run through October 2023, the order states that Roiland "is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person" who was named in the protective order (though not named in public reporting). In addition, Roiland was instructed not to "go within 100 feet" of the individual and to "turn in any firearms" that were in his possession. Beyond the criminal complaint and available public documents, other details of the case (police body camera footage, police reports, abuse investigation reports, medical reports, interview recordings, etc.) are being shielded from the public under a protective order (as is the affidavit supporting Roiland's arrest).

"It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent, but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence," said Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said in a statement not long after the news broke. "We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."