Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15

With all of the coverage we've given in the past to Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty and with the coverage we have planned for the future, this is the one we wished we didn't have to report. On Sunday, Roiland reported that his dog Jerry Michaels– his best friend for 13 years as well as the inspiration for Beth's husband's name, Snowball/Snuffles, and more, had passed away. Roiland has been keeping the social media community updated on Jerry's health battles for some time, with the most recent update in January of this year. BCTV sends positive vibes and prayers to Roiland and his family at this time.

"Jerry I love you with all my heart. I cherished every moment I had with you. We will be reunited again. Until then, watch over me and protect me from evil. RIP Jerry Michaels, April 2007 – April 2022," Roiland wrote in his Instagram post confirming Jerry's passing- which you can check out below:

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there had to be some unintended consequences- like Snuffles learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

The next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard as "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canines begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the fourth season, "Never Ricking Morty."