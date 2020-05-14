Rick and Morty Prop Designers Talk Plumbus, Portal Guns, Rick's Ship

As we get our brains ready for this Sunday's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we're looking back on a week that's given us a ton of great looks on his the series operates behind the scenes. The best part is that is hasn't just been the show's co-creators that we've heard from, too. From "Promortyus" writer Jeff Loveness and director Bryan Newton to background designer Michelle Rhee and character designer Kendra Melton, viewers were given a tour of what goes into making the approximately 22 insane minutes we're treated to every week. But the following clip might be my personal favorite because I did not realize that there were prop designers on an animated series and now I'm fascinated. From brainstorming and designing to seeing the final results on screen, the designers walk us through the process that's brought us Rick's spaceship, the portal gun, and (of course) the plumbus.

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released an episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).