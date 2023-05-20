Rick and Morty Revisits The Cronenberged Universe; Top Creepy Moments Rick and Morty revisits "The Cronenberged Universe" and we look at the Adult Swim series' top creepiest moments from its six-season run.

As we await word on the seventh season and the anime spinoff from Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (maybe this Tuesday on "Max Day"?), Adult Swim is sharing a look back at one of the Emmy Award-winning series' longest-running storylines. Beginning with Rick and Morty facing a love potion that's gotten way out of control in 2014's S01E06 "Rick Potion No. 9" (written by Roiland and directed by Stephen Sandoval) to Rick Prime fatally surprising Jerry Prime by returning from the dead in 2022's S06E01 "Solaricks" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Albro Lundy), we have a look at the saga of "The Cronenberged Universe" and the impact it had on the show early on.

Here's a look back at how things went all so wrong, followed by a look back at our top five disturbing moments from the animated series so far…

Rick and Morty: 5 Disturbing Moments We're Still Dealing With

Now here's a look at the countdown of our Top 5 truly disturbing moments from the Emmy Award-winning animated series Rick and Morty and its six-season run (including episode info as well as director/writer)

(5) Season 2 Episode 3 "Auto Erotic Assimilation" (Bryan Newton/Ryan Ridley): During that heartbreaking scene at the end when Rick goes through his version of heartbreak and Chaos Chaos "Can You Feel It?" is playing, there's a moment where Rick comes this close "suicide-by-experiment-gone-wrong" only for Fate to step in with a save at the end. For some reason, that moment causes this uneasy feeling inside, a reminder of how easily shit can change in a heartbeat,

(4) Season 4 Episode 1 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" (Erica Hayes/Mike McMahan): When it comes to things entering eyes, ears, or nose, that's one sure way to get me to turn away from the screen. So when Wasp Rick stings now god-like Virtual Rick to take him down, you can imagine the phantom pains I still feel in my watery eye whenever that scene goes down.

(3) Season 4 Episode 4 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" (Anthony Chun/Jeff Loveness): I wrote about this in length previously, but Talking Cat creeps me out in some very old-school ways. First, there's the fact that the story is left dangling with no answers or resolutions (and based on what Loveness has said in the past, that won't be changing anytime soon). And then there are those sounds we hear from what Rick and Jerry are seeing as they look into Talking Cat's mind. We never see anything, but their reactions and those faint sounds combine to force our brains to consider some pretty horrific scenarios.

(2) Season 2 Episode 10 "The Wedding Squanchers" (Wes Archer/Tom Kauffman): Maybe it was Rick trying desperately to get them off the planet once he realizes that everything there is "on the cob." Or maybe it was how being "on the cob" stopped being cute when we saw more things "on the cob." Trick question because it was actually both, along with our brains creating images of what being on a planet that's "on the cob" would end up doing to them. Truly creepy stuff.

(1) Season 6 Episode 1 "Solaricks" (Jacob Hair/Albro Lundy): Mr. Frundles is the most horrifying creation ever unleashed by Harmon & Roiland's team. Where to begin? It's the creepy eyes and the way they infect everything around it. It's the fact that it literally infects everything. It's how the entire planet becomes this "living planet" with one of the creepiest faces we've ever seen. And then… there's that voice. And how much deeper and disgustingly awful it gets as it grows. That final noise/scream it makes just before Rick & the family consider fighting is haunting. I wish I were making this up, but it creeped me out even grabbing screencaps from the scene.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!