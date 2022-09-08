Rick and Morty S06E02 Preview: Summer Channels Her Inner John McClane

While we still have quite a bit more to unpack from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E01 "Solaricks," we're going to need to put in it for now because we have a look at this weekend's episode, S06E02 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived." We're curious to see if the second episode hits the breaks on all of the mind-splitting canon surprises that it offered in the season opener. From what we've seen, it's vibing like a Summer-focused stand-alone. But like we saw last weekend, the show knows how to use an end credits moment to flip everything around.

So for a sneak peek at Summer going "Die Hard" all over some alien's ass, check out the preview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty below:

Now here's a look behind the scenes of the sixth season opener to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (with S06E02 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" set to hit screens this Sunday night):

And in another crossover promotion done for love & money, Rick gets Morty prepped & motivated (hey, whatever works) to follow in the footsteps of Kratos and Atreus from God of War Ragnarök:

Here's a look at the official Season 6 opening, trailer & overview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

Only an hour or so after the release of the Season 6 opening credits, we also received our final chapter of Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" as "Team Rick" assembled for one final assault. And if you've been following our coverage over the past two weeks, then you know that it's been an impressive line-up, including Mr. Nimbus, Mr. Poopybutthole, Noob Noob, Planetina, Phoenix, and many more. But then something "greenishly odd" happens as our ultimate big bad and our heroes seem to… disappear. Hmmm… with the social media accounts noting that "The Final Battle Begins" along with the series' return date. Okay, first? We weren't expecting "Wormageddon" to be as closely connected to Season 6 as it appears it's going to be. And along with that, what's the endgame? We were right when all of this first kicked off that it's part of a "bigger picture" plan for Evil Morty to rid the universe of Ricks once and for all? Here's a rundown of all of the "Wormageddon" chapters: