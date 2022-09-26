Rick and Morty S06E05: Jerry Goes Sailor Moon; "Night Family" BTS Look

In an episode that tackled communication, respect, and appreciating even our subconscious selves (run through the filter of a summer action movie), two big takeaways from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E04 "Night Family"? First, that "Night Summer" is a badass who needs to become a part of the permanent ensemble. Oddly enough, I would like to see what Rick and "Night Summer" would be like as a team (if they could get past that whole "rinsing dishes" thing, check out our review here). Second, the series continues to do an excellent job of demonstrating how Rick's pride & stubbornness knows no bounds when it comes to the depths that they will go. But enough from me because now we get to hear from some of the creative folks behind the episode about what it all meant.

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, Harmon, writer Rob Schrab, and director Jacob Hair discuss exploring the power of the subconscious mind and the darkness residing in Summer Smith. Following that, we have a preview for next Sunday's episode, S06E05 "Final DeSmithation":

And here's a look at what appears to be a Rick & Jerry-focused adventure (considering their "evolved" dynamic, this should be interesting). And just so you know? It's already won me over with a spot-on "Sailor Moon" line:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: