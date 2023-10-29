Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty S07E03 Clip: The U.S. Has a Bigger Problem Than Bigfoot

In this clip from Rick and Morty S07E03 "Air Force Wong," The President makes it clear that the U.S. has a much bigger problem than Bigfoot.

Heading into this weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, we were treated to a look at the cold open for S07E03: "Air Force Wong" that shed some light on what we can expect – though we're not sure even Rick saw this coming. In the middle of therapy with Dr. Wong, Rick gets a reminder that The President doesn't take kindly to having his calls ignored – leading to what appeared to be a spark between… The President and Dr. Wong? Needless to say, the prospect of that happening isn't sitting well with Rick. But in the mini-clip released earlier today, the focus shifts back to the missions at hand. It seems as though there's a situation in Virginia, and that leads to some interesting intel on Bigfoot – and how Nazis are a bigger problem than Bigfoot and whatever's going on in Virginia (even if not all of The President's advisors agree with him)…

Here's a look at the mini preview for "Air Force Wong" that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the cold open for Sunday night's episode (and extra points to anyone who can better explain how things went so wrong for the Loch Ness Monster):

It's often the Carls. New Rick and Morty tonight at 11 pic.twitter.com/RYbVeANtLy — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the episode promo (and backup) for Season 7 Episode 3: "Air Force Wong," followed by what Showrunner Scott Marder & series co-creator Dan Harmon had to share about casting the new voices for our dimension-hopping duo (and a few extras along the way for you to enjoy, too):

Rick and Morty: Scott Marder, Dan Harmon on Casting New Voices

Marder and Harmon opened up about the casting process, why Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden made the cut (and what they had to go through), Harmon's limited role, who voiced Mr. Poopybutthole in the season opener (it wasn't Cardoni or Belden), and if Roiland's departure impacting the show creatively. With Roiland having previously voiced Mr. Poopybutthole and the character playing a prominent role in the season's first episode, Marder confirmed that John Allen was brought in to supply Poopy's voice. "He [John Allen] took pressure off of Ian and Harry, who were both working on Poopy, but it felt like too much for either of them to be doing him in an episode of the show that they had to completely redo," Marder explained. As for whether Roiland's departure and the recent cast additions had a creative impact on the animated series, the showrunner also clarified that Rick and Morty was "already seasons ahead" because of the team working together – so much so that Marder adds that when Roiland left, "he only really left by name."

Marder on "Pretty Rigorous Process" That Cardoni & Belden Went Through: "Ian was one of the first people I heard when the search began; he was in [the] first wave: 'Mark that guy, he's got major flashes of Rick,' which was awesome. We found Harry a lot later. They just stood out. At a certain point, we couldn't expect the first wave to just nail it from start to finish. Anyone that we felt had pure moments of either character, we had to bring back and see what they could do on their feet. We brought those guys back in with a wave of people a ton of times and made them go through a bunch of sides and do all scenes in a way we wouldn't even do normally just to see what their stamina was and if they could stay in voice. We put them through a pretty rigorous process."

Harmon on Getting Involved Late in the Casting Process: "I didn't want to even know their names. These guys would keep me blind in strategic ways. They were using me as a contestant on 'Is It Cake?' to test the foolproofness of this. There was a blind process where for all I knew, I was saying my favorite Rick is a different person than my favorite Morty. It was a very mindful process. I can't answer the question about what I liked about their reads other than that they sounded the most like the characters moving on and staying alive to me. I did meet both of these kids at a Dodgers game when we were celebrating wrapping the season, and I couldn't believe how young they were. I can't imagine what it's like for them to be wandering into this gig."

Harmon Likes What He Sees of Cardoni & Belden So Far: "Now that they've got the job, I can say that I like that they're already willing to work very hard because that's always going to be a requirement in recording these voices because we tend to develop these stories on the fly, and dialogue get rewritten and needs to be rerecorded as we're audio mixing and stuff like that."

