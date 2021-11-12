Rick and Morty "Samurai & Shogun 2": Rick WTM-72's Savagery Unleashed

During a busier-than-usual Friday that kicked off with a mega-dump of news and previews as part of Disney+ Day, it's nice to have Adult Swim Festival 2021 also going on to end the day with and have around to brighten up our Saturday. For Rick and Morty fans, the word went out on Thursday that something special was on the way Friday, with that "something special" being the release of Samurai & Shogun Pt. 2, the sequel to the original anime adventure short written & directed by Kaichi Sato. Well, it's Friday and guess what? That's right, we have the violently intense short waiting for you below. And if the first part proved that Rick WTM-72 was not to be underestimated, the following proves his savagery knows no limits…

And don't forget that this weekend also finds Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's animated series hosting a panel that pits the voice cast against each other as they go head-to-head to determine who is the "Rickiest Rick" in the multiverse. Now here's a look at the newest adventure in the Rick and Morty multiverse, Samurai & Shogun 2:

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

