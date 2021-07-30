Rick and Morty Season 5 E07 Opener: If They Had Only Picked Boob World

After everything they've been through, could it be the combination of Boob World disappointment and fanboying over a Voltron ripoff be the final straw that breaks the back of Rick and Morty and their dynamic? Will we be watching "Rick and Summer" starting next week? So many questions heading into this weekend's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's popular animated series, and if you have been following our reviews then you know we've had some concerns about how Morty's been treated this season by his family. The cold open you're about to see for "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" doesn't do a whole lot to make us feel better about things on that front- and how long before Summer finds herself replaceable, too? Yeah, we're thinking Boob World may have been the netter option…

Here's a look at the cold open for the next episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, set to land on Sunday night:

For a look behind the scenes with Harmon, director Douglas Olsen, and writer James Siciliano on how all of this turkey madness came about (and the magic of Thanksgiving, of course), check out the following featurette:

And because you demanded it (we're assuming), here's a look at the music video for "Turnin' Turkey" that now has us fiending for Thanksgiving leftovers:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now as we head into the second half of the fifth season, here's a look back at the first official episode of the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

