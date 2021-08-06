Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak

Between Gotrons, Incest Baby reveals, and devolving relationship between Rick and Morty, last week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series gave viewers a ton more (dare we say) "canon" to process. That feeling doesn't look to be going away any time soon with this Sunday's episode "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" based on the cold open released today. As Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Morty head out for a bit of a family breather, Rick stays behind and uses his time to help a friend. Which friend? Based on what you're about to see, that friend would be Birdperson. And considering the title is based on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, be prepared for some major heartbreak if Rick's plan to help Birdperson is what we think it is.

Now here's your look at the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 8 "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort":

Take a behind-the-scenes look at how the immense story of Gotron was brought to life in the last episode and the lengths Rick will go to avoid being bored with producer Steve Levy, director Jacob Hair, series co-creator Dan Harmon, and writer John Harris in the following featurette on "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion":

Last weekend, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

