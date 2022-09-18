Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 Preview: Gamer Culture, Amirite?

Earlier this week, we were treated to a preview of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct" (check out our review S06E02 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" here). In it, we learned that Rick had covered the family for another year turkey-wise (see previous season); Morty had a new state-of-the-art, ultra-realistic video game console courtesy of Space Beth (with a tinge of jealousy on Rick's part) that could either turn out to be the episode's big bad or a new version of "Interdimensional Cable;" Rick feeling way too comfortable being around his family naked from the waist down, and that Jerry knows how to turn a touching Thanksgiving toast into a passive-aggressive cry for help.

But it looks like the video game console is going to be one of the main focuses of tonight's episode (though we feel like they're sleeping on the Beth/Space Beth storyline for a reason), as Rick, Morty, and Summer take viewers into the heart of gamer culture:

Here's a look back at what we discussed earlier, with Rick and Morty S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct" hitting Adult Swim tonight:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: