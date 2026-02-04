Posted in: Adult Swim, Current News, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9 Sneak Peek: Morty & Summer, Spoiled Brats?

In a sneak peek at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9, Morty and Summer have become "spoiled a**holes" and Beth wants Rick to fix it.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 sneak peek shows Morty and Summer becoming disrespectful and entitled at school.

Beth and Jerry are called in by Principal Vagina after their kids are expelled for bad behavior.

Rick intervenes with bizarre solutions, leading Beth to blame him for turning the kids into spoiled brats.

Showrunners tease that Seasons 9, 10, and 11 are well underway, and promise the series still has its edge.

Who's in the mood for a sneak peek at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9? That's exactly what we got on Wednesday. In the sneak peek clip from the ninth season that was released this evening, Principal Vagina calls in Beth and Jerry to meet with him about what Morty and Summer have been up to. First observation? Morty and Summer have zero respect for Vagina. After Vagina offers a laundry list of things that the sublings have done, he announces that they are being expelled. When Beth tries to get some answers, Summer mutes her, Jerry, and Vagina's "Boomer Frequency." Soon, Rick appears in farming gear and uses a hoe to turn Vagina into a carrot. Horrified by the experience, Vagina unexpels them and promises them all "A's" – and that's when Beth rips into Rick for making Morty and Summer into "spoiled assholes." After Morty pulls a move on him, Rick is convinced that Morty and Summer need to be sent away to a sleepaway camp that takes care of spoiled kids.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

Back in September, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

