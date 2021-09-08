Rick and Morty Tease The Greatest Anime Ever That Will Never Get Made

By the time the dust settled two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (check out our review here), "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Siobhan Thompson) & "Rickmurai Jack" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness & Scott Marder) lived up to the title of "game-changer" and left viewers both excited and nervous about where things stand for our dimension-hopping duo. But while it feels like Rick and Morty have turned a corner in a good way with their relationship dynamic, that wasn't the case earlier when Rick partnered with two crows for a long run of adventures that were given their very own anime treatment. And we're not gonna lie. We need more Rick and Two Crows. We're not talking comic books or anything like that. Nope, we need either a miniseries or at least a standalone episode where we check in on one of their adventures (and meet that cast of fascinating allies and enemies).

Here's a look at what we're hoping is the start of a beautiful anime friendship, the opening to what might've been & what could hopefully still be, Rick and Two Crows (and yes, that's a serious reverse psychology move we attempted in the headline):

Earlier, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: