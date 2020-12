Rick and Morty: The 12 Days of Rickmas Day #4: So About Those Stickers

"On The Fourth Day of Rickmas, My True Love Gave to Me…" something pretty cool that we'll get into in a minute. Let's get some of the formalities out of the way first, beginning with welcoming all of you to the fourth day of Rick and Morty and Adult Swim's "The 12 Days of Rickmas," your virtual advent calendar where instead of semi-decent chocolate you get a chance to walk away with cool Rick and Morty swag. The celebration kicked off at the start of the month and is set to run through Friday, December 12. Each day, fans can head over to the main site (here), plug in some personal intel, and then submit for a chance to be one of ten (10) who win that day's "present." So far, we've had a pseudo-nod to The Queen's Gambit, our boys taking to the open road in style, and a chance to be fashionable and heroic as you go up against the NX-5 Planet Remover.

The fourth day of festivities brings us the Deluxe 'Rick and Morty' 2021 Wall Calendar Gift Set… and if you're gonna call yourself "deluxe" then that better mean one of two things. Either you come with lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries or you come hard with what the fine calendar folks did here.

With "Separately Licensed Calendar Stickers."

Do we know what makes those different from regular stickers? Hell no, we don't. But it sounds impressive, right? And if having stickers to help you track your existential angst and disdain wasn't enough, it also comes sporting some pretty impressive artwork. So what are you waiting for? Get your name in the mix with the link above- and for the rules, fine print, and the other fun stuff that 99.837% of us usually don't read, head here.

UPDATE: So we're guessing that "Separately Licensed Calendar Stickers" actually means, "stickers that have absolutely nothing to do with 'Rick and Morty' whatsoever." We're not passing judgment- but we just need to say that they don't feel very Rick-like. Not even sure we could tag Jerry for those. Maybe they belong to Quiet Suburban Life Rick?

"Rick and Morty": Here's What We Know About Seasons 5 & 6

During a panel discussion in July of this year, Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer offered fans insights via Twitch into what we can expect from the fifth season- and yes, that included a preview of what's to come. In the preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus?!?

Then in October, The Paley Center for Media's 8th annual PaleyFest NY hosted a look behind the scenes of the two-time Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. Parnell, Chalke, Grammer, and Harmon joined panel moderator Mike Schneider (Senior Editor, Variety) to talk "Space Beth" and how things looked for the fifth and sixth (?!?) seasons.

Still not sure who the real Beth is, the Beth we saw throughout the fourth season or the season finale-returning "Space Beth"? Don't feel so bad: even Chalke doesn't know for sure- and she voices both characters. While still not offering a definitive answer, Harmon offered some background on his purpose for having such a personal twist thrown into the mix- and further teased that viewers might be getting more "Space Beth" in the near future. "You know as much as Rick knows. I don't want to keep secrets with the audience. She's Schrodinger's Beth right now," Harmon explained. "The fact she may or may not be a clone is actually the important thing. It's the profound revelation about Rick's commitment to non-commitment and how abusive that can be as a parent. That is the important thing here. We're adding aunts to the family. We're having fun looking at more options with space Beth."

Harmon was asked what he could offer up about the fifth season– and it was definitely good news. After a brief pause to consider what he could and couldn't discuss (we were this close to getting a cryptic tease), Harmon admitted that he gets confused between the 5th and 6th seasons because of how far along they are with both seasons. He revealed that after the panel, he would be reviewing animatics for late-season 5 episodes while also in the middle of writing late-season 6 episodes (also joking about how he's working with two season finales at the same time).

More specifically, Harmon teased an episode during the fifth season where Morty gets into a relationship with a female character who is not Jessica. Written by Rob Schrab, Harmon says the episode is "a great little story" and even looked ahead to next year's Emmys: "My Emmy's going to that one." Though jokingly not looking to curse the show's two-year run at the top of the Emmy animation mountain, Harmon wanted to clarify that he actually means his "heart Emmy" (so disregard the stuff that came before it, Emmy voters).

In mid-November during Adult Swim Fest's "'Rick and Morty' Global Celebration," Harmon, executive producer Scott Marder, as well as Parnell, Chalke, and Grammer, the session was meant to focus on the recently-wrapped fourth season but also looked ahead to the series' future. Harmon emphasized again that viewers should expect some "pretty groovy things coming." But Marder found a way to throw just the right amount of gasoline on the fanbase's dumpster fires of speculation by teasing that the fifth season will have "epic canon" and that viewers will "get knocked over with the canon." As for who they would like to have as guest stars, Ian McKellan and Jeff Goldblum top the list (with Harmon proposing an alien with McKellan's head and Goldblum's body). As for a musical episode, Harmon says it's "probably going to happen at some point" and there have been "conversations" in the past. Oh, and it looks like work on the seventh season is already underway (yes, you read that right).