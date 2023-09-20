Posted in: Adult Swim, Disney+, Opinion, Rick and Morty, Star Wars, TV, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, elon musk, opinion, rick and morty

Rick and Morty vs Ahsoka: So Who Wore Elon Musk Better?

C'mon... admit it. You thought the same thing. So now, it's time to ask the question. Who wore Elon Musk better - Rick and Morty or Ahsoka?

So you saw it, too… right? That Twitter/X overseer Elon Musk looks a lot like Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn from Dave Filoni, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka? Okay… *whew!* We thought it was just us. Now, we know what you're thinking. "Another slow news day, so you're going with the clickbait s**t, Bleeding Cool?" And to that, I would say that you're dead wrong. It's another busy news day, so I'm going with the clickbait s**t. But just to play Devil's Advocate for a hot second? In my defense, it's rare that you get presented with the kind of pop culture "perfect storm" that allows you to throw Musk, Ahsoka, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty into the same cauldron. So with that in mind, we have to ask… "Rick and Morty vs. Ahsoka: Who 'Wore' Elon Musk Better?" With "The Mandalorian" spinoff series' "big bad," we have some pretty clear metaphors in play in "Part Six: Far, Far Away" (directed by Jennifer Getzinger and written by Filoni) when it comes to the two and their respective cravings for power and control. That said, Thrawn is a brilliant tactician who isn't afraid of a fight. Musk? Well, look at the condition that Twitter is in and that whole Mark Zuckerberg/ fight thing… I think you know where we're going here. So – in a way – Ahsoka is actually showing us just how worse we could have things if Musk was anywhere close to having Thrawn's intelligence. Essentially, a cautionary tale. Oh, and the hair. Let's not forget the hair.

But then we have Rick and Morty S04E03, "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" (directed by Bryan Newton and written by Caitie Delaney), which saw our dimension-hopping duo enlisting a "crew" to help them take down Heist-o-Tron as the episode deconstructed heist films in all of the best ways possible. One person they enlisted was Elon Tusk (yup, more multiverse fun). Now, wouldn't Elon Tusk just end up being the same as our Musk, except for the tusks? Ahhh… the tucks are the key difference. Because in the episode, it's established that Elon Tusk has a stronger sense of personal humility than our variant because of the tusks. We even see how well Elon Tusk takes orders and does his part to be a team player for the greater good (even if an occasional comment rubs Rick the wrong way), understanding that he's not "The Smartest Guy in The Room" in this situation. And that's why the Adult Swim series still takes top honors when it comes to Musk – for making us jealous that there's no proof that multiverses exist. Because one or two portal gun trips could've easily fixed this dimension's Earth's Musk issue.

