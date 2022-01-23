Rick and Morty vs Solar Opposites: Roiland Wants to Know Who You Got

While we were looking for ways to beat back down Rick and Morty Season 4 obsession that we were opening up to you about yesterday (Cheap Plug Alert!), we stumbled upon (well, actually we went looking but "stumbled" makes us sound cool & detached) a post from none other Adult Swim series co-creator (with Dan Harmon) Justin Roiland offering a quick mash-up of our dimension-hopping duo along with the folks from Roiland's other co-created animated series (with Mike McMahan). But they're not just posing for a group selfie- they look ready to fight. Which got Roiland to ask folks who they thought would win in a smackdown between the two. Personally, we would be dropping decent money on Rick for the win… and yet we can't shake this feeling that the Solars shouldn't be counted out. Might we offer another option? How about Rick, Morty, and the Solars team up… for a heist adventure! Wait… where are you going?! Come back!! I didn't get to the "assembling the crew" montage scene yet!!

"Weird off-model drawings of Rick and Morty in an altercation with the Solars. Who would win?" asked Roiland in his Instagram post sharing some artwork. While at first thinking it was a foregone conclusion, Roiland isn't quite certain how things could turn out. "Yeah, I was thinking Rick without breaking a sweat, but the solar may be so dumb that they'd be hard to predict. Could throw things off. Also, Rick may get bored dealing with them and just walk," he added.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

