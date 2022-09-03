Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Has Some Serious Season 6 Implications

Only an hour or so after the release of the upcoming Season 6 opening credits, we also received our final chapter of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" as "Team Rick" assembled for one final assault. And if you've been following our coverage over the past two weeks, then you know that it's been an impressive line-up, including Mr. Nimbus, Mr. Poopybutthole, Noob Noob, Planetina, Phoenix, and many more. But then something "greenishly odd" happens as our ultimate big bad and our heroes seem to… disappear. Hmmm… with the social media accounts noting that "The Final Battle Begins" along with the series' return date. Okay, first? We weren't expecting "Wormageddon" to be as closely connected to Season 6 as it appears it's going to be. And along with that, what's the endgame? We were right when all of this first kicked off that it's part of a "bigger picture" plan for Evil Morty to rid the universe of Ricks once and for all?

Here's a look at that "final chapter" that appears to be opening up a whole ton of possibilities for the sixth season (and a whole mess load of problems for Rick and Morty):

Hitting our screens this Sunday, September 4, here's a look at the official Season 6 opening, trailer & overview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (kicking off with S06E01 "Solaricks!"):

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

And here's a rundown of the previous "Wormageddon" chapters that offered more of the backstory:

