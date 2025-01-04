Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV | Tagged: golden globes, ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais Would Host Golden Globes For Free (on One Condition)

After sharing some of the jokes he would've told this year, Ricky Gervais shared what it would cost for him to return as Golden Globes host.

With this weekend bringing the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes (with comedian/actress Nikki Glaser tapped to host – no stranger to the "roast game") to CBS, previous host Ricky Gervais (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020) took to social media to offer a look at some of the jokes he would've shared if he was hosting the awards ceremony on Sunday. Known for his take-no-prisoners, headline-grabbing takedowns of the entertainment industry, Gervais didn't shy away from topics – and did it all with a cold pint in his hand. But would he ever return? On social media, a fan asked Gervais, "How much to do it again?" Based on The Office co-creator's response, it sounds like Gervais is offering the ceremony's organizers a deep discount – as long as they love it a bit closer to home. "Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2 million," Gervais replied.

Here's a look at what Gervais had to share when asked what his price would be to get him to come back to host (we're assuming that next year's ceremony won't be moving closer to Gervais anytime soon):

Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2 million. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Ricky Gervais Shares Golden Globes Jokes: P. Diddy, Timberlake & More

"Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It's been a pretty good year for material," Gervais posted on social media on Friday. From there, he proceeded to share some of the jokes he would've launched if he was back on the stage over a series of additional posts. "Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. What a year it's been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously, they weren't content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world…," read the opening post from Gervais. From there, he tackled Justin Timberlake's drunk driving arrest ("Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving. If he'd have gone to jail he'd have heard the words 'Sexy Back' a lot more often) and P. Diddy's arrest ("Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy's parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn't leave him alone. Eventually, he had to shout, 'Imma Midget, not a child'"). Here's a look at the post that kicked things off:

Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It's been a pretty good year for material 😂 pic.twitter.com/cCelTdy0Eb — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

