So it looks like Hiram (Mark Consuelos) may have met his match heading into this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale. After Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) took Riverdale High private by bankrolling it to save it, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the gang are heading "Back o School" to save their town. But Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) are going to need a bit more help from Cheryl. Meanwhile, Veronica's husband Chad (Chris Mason) is already an uber-creep and bound to only get creepier when he shows up unexpectedly into town. Then there's that matter of "The Lost Highway"- which we have a strange feeling is going to bring out Betty's special skills sets. All of that and more heading into this week's chapter- now here's a look at preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for this week's chapter (followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the season with Apa and Morgan).

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 6 "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School": BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High's newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott), and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode, written by Ariana Jackson.

And because you were kind enough to through the preview, here's a look at Apa and Morgan (a friendship we're very much fans of this season) discussing what the time jump means for their respective characters.

