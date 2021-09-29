Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Preview: Mother's Day Takes Twisted Turn

After an episode overflowing with Moth Men, explosions, revealed secrets & lots of dead bodies (fresh & not-so-fresh), this week's penultimate chapter to the fifth season of The CW's Riverdale looks to get somewhere "Next to Normal." But when Alice (Mädchen Amick) begins processing her loss via a make-believe musical world where the Coopers get their "happily ever after," Betty (Lili Reinhart) realizes that's just not going to happen. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) needs Jughead (Cole Sprouse) by her side when her parents come for dinner, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) has big plans for Archie (KJ Apa) post-dead husband. Now here's a look at what's ahead with this week's episode "Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 "Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal": MOTHER'S DAY IN RIVERDALE — Refusing to accept what's going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future. Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.

