Riverdale Season 5 Spoiler: Big Changes for Kevin After Time Jump

Did anyone really think Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was going to take a break from teasing viewers about what they can expect from the long-running CW series as it heads into its fifth season? With the series set to return on Wednesday, January 20, viewers have already been given a steady stream of teasers, clues, preview images for season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax," etc.- and even the season's first teaser trailer (more on all of that below). But now they're getting a look at what they can expect post-time-jump: a "hella swole" Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).

Taking to Instagram on late Tuesday, Aguirre-Sacasa posted an image of the towel-wearing Cott definitely looking in good shape- so much so that the series creator was willing to let this spoiler loose to make sure Cott was getting the appreciation due. But Cott's not just scoring points with the physical stuff- as Aguirre-Sacasa writes:

"Well, here's one spoiler for what happened during #Riverdale's time-jump: Kevin Keller got hella swole. Both Kevin– and @caseycott–are KILLING IT this season. The world is not ready for Episode 8… 💥💪🏼👀🫀🌪💃🏻👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽🌹"

Hmmm… what should we be reading into the "KILLING IT" line? Clearly, something's up for Episode #508- and it feels like it's going to be much more than Kevin getting clean.

So Aguirre-Sacasa's steady flow of disturbing teases started with looks at a demonic-looking truck with warnings about "The Lost Highway." We've seen Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" and KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode." We've speculated over key art that got our hopes up for an "Afterlife with Archie" adapt raging again, and tried figuring out if what's around the bloody phone receiver was ice or glass. But what does it all mean? Well, the following official trailer for the series' return might help answer some of those questions- though from the looks of things? We feel like you might be left with a lot more questions (and a few dropped-jaws)- and keep an ear out for the ten-ton "truck" clue that's dropped. And keep this in mind: most of what we're seeing is taking place before the time jump:

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.