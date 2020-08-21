Riverdale Season 5 Wish List: "Bughead" Break-Up, More "Choni" & Josie

It's been a pretty good week for fans of The CW's Riverdale, with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lili Reinhart dropping intel on production on the fifth season getting underway and the looming "seven-year" time jump that will find our folks well beyond their high school years (with a possible update on Katy Keene while we're at it?). So with that in mind, I thought I'd rattle off a handful of things I'd like to see happen either before, during, or after our big game of "time leapfrog":

More Josie and The Pussycats, Please!

This is first because it's important. With Katy Keene canceled, that means Josie can come back to Riverdale with the Pussycats, preferably. I know Josie's gone solo, but that doesn't mean we still can't get the band back together. If we have to have music montage sequences in each episode, can we please not have Veronica/Archie singing them and bring back the uber-talented resident Riverdale girl group? Give black actors storylines that matter, please.

"BugHead" Breaks Up

This one pains me because they are cute together, but they need to be on their own for a while so they can grow as people – separately. Really though I just want to get back to the Jughead stories without Betty being all whiny and "oh no, I have a dark side and that makes me totally un-lovable." Ugh. And don't even get me started on Betty's beyond annoying stint with all things FBI.

Veronica and Hiram Stop Their Stupid Feud

For real, this storyline is so very played out. We've had it for what, the majority of 4 seasons now? If I have to hear one more "But daddy!" out of Veronica, I swear I may just lose it. No, Mija, we don't care about rum wars and property exchange and secret speakeasies. Please grow up and move on – both of you.

Less Blossom Family Drama, More "Choni"

Cheryl and Toni are adorable, but I just want to see them be cute without all the crazy of the Blossom family soap opera. Hopefully, they'll go to college together, be cute and still stay together after high school. Ooh! Can they adopt a super cute dog? Please say yes.

Archie [Finally] Quits Being Whiny and Starts Thinking Things Through

Seriously, is there a single thing Archie Andrews has done that hasn't been either out of his own stupidity or because he was manipulated into it? I just want him to grow up and think with his brain instead of…you know…his other parts. Maybe he'll get better after high school. He may not look like a teenager (I mean, how many 15-year-old boys are that cut?), but he still is just as stupid as a teenage boy.