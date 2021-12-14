Riverdale Season 6 Welcomes Chris O'Shea in Mysterious Recurring Role

Just because the "Rivervale" storyline might be wrapping up tonight with the 100th episode of The CW's Riverdale doesn't mean this season is even close to being done delivering creepy mysteries to keep viewers' glued to the screen. In this case, we have the casting of Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) as a mysterious new recurring character moving to Riverdale… and not wasting any time making some questionable moves once he gets there. O'Shea's Percival Pickens is the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly.

Now here's a look at tonight's 100th episode of The CW's Riverdale, "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox": 100th EPISODE — Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).