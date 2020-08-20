Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart "Really Psyched"for Season 5 Time Jump

Fans of The CW's Riverdale received some good news this week when series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that pre-production on the fifth season was officially underway. As most of you know, the new season will begin with a focus on some "leftovers" from the fourth season: prom, graduation, and other important senior year drama. From there, a time jump kicks in beginning around the fourth episode. "We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in-between seasons because there's a tease at the very end," explained Aguirre-Sacasa. "So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

Now, Lili Reinhart has shared a few more pieces of intel about production and the new season. Appearing as a virtual guest on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart revealed that should would be back on set filming in "a couple of days" once quarantine wraps. With 2-1/2 episodes left before the production shut down, Reinhart jokes about how the characters' looks might be a bit different mid-episode as they film the end to the senior year storylines. From there, Reinhart spoke of the "seven-year time jump" that will be taking place and how she was "really psyched" about the new storyline possibilities and how it will be "nice to play an adult."

The fourth season of Riverdale begins with a farewell and tribute to Fred (Luke Perry). As Independence Day approaches, Archie (KJ Apa) receives a phone call that will forever change his life. Through an emotional journey, supported by his girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) and best friends Betty (Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie and the citizens of Riverdale grieve the loss of the town's heart and soul, Fred Andrews.

Our story continues with senior year at Riverdale High, which means varsity football games, cheerleading, back-to-school parties, and college applications. Archie, wanting to give back to the community that his father cared so much about, will turn the El Royale Boxing Club into a community center for at-risk teens with the help of his pals Munroe "Mad Dog" Moore and Reggie (Charles Melton). Betty has a lot to uncover this season, including the whereabouts of her mother Alice (Mädchen Amick). With the help of her long-lost step-brother Charles, her ex-best friend Kevin (Casey Cott), and some insider information, will Betty be able to save her mother and sister Polly from the Farm?

Meanwhile, with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) in jail for crimes they most certainly did commit, Veronica finds herself in an empty Pembrooke apartment, which means lots of un-chaperoned alone time for the Core Four. But the arrival of her older sister Hermosa has left her with much to worry about. Elsewhere, after submitting a short story to a writing contest, Jughead receives an offer to spend his senior year at the elite Stonewall Preparatory School. Jughead is surprised when his father, Sheriff FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), reveals that Jughead's grandfather also attended Stonewall Prep, but only for a few months before he was kicked out—a fact which triggers Jughead's detective skills…

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is living in full Gothic glory—in a household that includes her beloved girlfriend Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Nana Rose, her twin niece and nephew, and the taxidermied corpse of her twin brother Jason. Unfortunately, problems arise when it appears that the ghost of her deceased brother Julian is haunting Thistlehouse. To make matters worse, Cheryl immediately finds an enemy in Riverdale High's new hard-ass principal — Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith).