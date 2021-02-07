Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6: Disco-mentary Is Definitely Dead

It's time once again to start the weekend off with a new episode of the 13th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and this time it's the one about the disco. Be warned: we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign for this week's episode. You have been warned, honey.

Elliott with 2 Ts is serving real-ness and some shade; RuPaul is lecturing the children about disco, and the queens get funky in this season's "Ru-sical" challenge. The "disco-mentary" saw the queens paired up (with one very cliquey "throuple") and assigned a different era on the timeline of disco. They all debut their disco dance numbers for Ru and the judges, but not before a few things get hashed out. Kandy Muse is absolutely this season's Silky Nutmeg Ganache (bleh); both of their television personalities are over-the-top and exhausting to watch, and not in a good way. Her looks are busted and it feels like an "emperor has no clothes" situation in that nobody is addressing how one-note her drag is and how terrible of an attitude she has.

Speaking of one note, Tina Burner is in a hair color that's not red, yellow, or orange – It's a disco miracle! Elliott with 2 Ts did well in the challenge, but miss Utica delivered the same quirky mug and served a runway look the judges had to think too hard about

The category on the runway is "little black dress": GottMik is serving nearly naked Carmen Carrera looks on the runway this week and it is life – emphasis on the "little" in the LBD. What is with Rose and outlining her looks in a giant all-around tulle ruffle perimeter? We've seen it…last week…from you. Speaking of Rose – oh, no wait, I mean Denali – Denali was wearing the same busted pink wig she wore in the Phenomenon performance and it just looks like she's Rose's little sister who ended up with the leftovers. It's not working for you, girl. Next is the disco queen and this week's winner Olivia Lux, and she is serving it the house down.

Tamisha Iman and Kandy Muse went at it last week in the workroom, and if you missed it, the tea is still steaming and all you need to know is Miss Tamisha is right. Also, there's a great new single from the soundbites of their argument, and it is life. But in this week's Untucked episode, they seem to have made up…just in time to lip-sync against each other this week.

And this is the point where we riot as Tamisha Iman is no longer coming for you, but going home instead. Kandy Muse just gave the entirety of the Drag Race fandom even more reason to dislike her because her performance definitely did not steal the show. But you know who did steal the entire season already? Tamisha motherf**king Iman, bitches. She'll be back for All Stars though…count on it.