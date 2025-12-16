Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: obituary, rob reiner
Rob Reiner: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Iconic Actor, Writer & Director
Friends, family, and colleagues from the entertainment world are paying tribute to actor-director Rob Reiner, who passed on December 14th.
As Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry are still reeling from the tragic passing of actor and director Rob Reiner and his spouse, Michele Reiner, on December 14th, there's an outpouring of support from family and loved ones who worked with him over his nearly 65-year career. Reiner made his on-screen debut in an episode of the crime drama series Manhunt in 1961. It wasn't long before he took on a behind-the-scenes role, earning his first writing credit on The Steve Allen Comedy Hour in 1967. However, he landed his breakout role as liberal Michael "Meathead" Stivic, the son-in-law of conservative Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), on CBS's All in the Family. The pair often clashed over values that were atypical of television shows of that era. This dynamic would become one of Norman Lear's hallmarks, with television that challenged social conventions. Appearing in 185 of the 207 episodes across all nine seasons from 1971 to 1978, Reiner would venture into his next creative outlet, directing, starting with the 1974 TV movie Sonny Boy.
Reiner would remain a creative force and continue his prolific career as a triple threat, but not always simultaneously doing all three. His breakout directorial film was the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), which he also directed and wrote, playing Marty DiBergi. He also ended up doing all three again, reprising his role for the sequel project, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in 2025. While Reiner continued to appear on screen, sometimes as himself, he would make his most profound impact as a director and writer with classics like Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992). Tributes have poured in from co-stars, actors, friends, politicians, and activists.
All in the Family Co-Star Sally Struthers, Cast from Misery, The Princess Bride, Obama, King, and More, Pay Tribute to Rob Reiner
Sally Struthers, who played Michael's wife and Archie and Edith's (Jean Stapleton) daughter, Gloria Bunker-Stivic, who remains the sole surviving main cast member of All in the Family, told Deadline, "There are no words. This is beyond devastating, and my heart is with their family." The Norman Lear Foundation released a statement, "The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, "The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft."
Author Stephen King, who wrote The Body, which Stand By Me is based on, and Misery, wrote, "I'm horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me." Kathy Bates, who starred in Misery in a breakout role, told Deadline, "[Rob] changed the course of my life." In a statement upon hearing the news of the tragedy, "I'm horrified hearing this terrible news, absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michelle was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family."
Mandy Patinkin, who starred in The Princess Bride, told Entertainment Weekly, "How do we process this unthinkable tragedy? Loss after loss after loss. What is happening to our world? What is happening to our human race? I can't breathe, but I'm breathing. I'm howling at the gods every moment, then I talk to a friend or myself and quiet down, and I realize the gods are not to blame, the tsunami of tragedy is the responsibility of human beings." Co-star Robin Wright wrote, "I am deeply shocked and devastated. I cannot begin to imagine what the family is experiencing or what they will have to endure in the months and years ahead. It is truly heartbreaking. Rob was one of the most loving, compassionate, and kind people I have ever known. He was an extraordinary director, and the impact he had on me has stayed with me throughout my career. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."