Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: obituary, rob reiner

Rob Reiner: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Iconic Actor, Writer & Director

Friends, family, and colleagues from the entertainment world are paying tribute to actor-director Rob Reiner, who passed on December 14th.

As Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry are still reeling from the tragic passing of actor and director Rob Reiner and his spouse, Michele Reiner, on December 14th, there's an outpouring of support from family and loved ones who worked with him over his nearly 65-year career. Reiner made his on-screen debut in an episode of the crime drama series Manhunt in 1961. It wasn't long before he took on a behind-the-scenes role, earning his first writing credit on The Steve Allen Comedy Hour in 1967. However, he landed his breakout role as liberal Michael "Meathead" Stivic, the son-in-law of conservative Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), on CBS's All in the Family. The pair often clashed over values that were atypical of television shows of that era. This dynamic would become one of Norman Lear's hallmarks, with television that challenged social conventions. Appearing in 185 of the 207 episodes across all nine seasons from 1971 to 1978, Reiner would venture into his next creative outlet, directing, starting with the 1974 TV movie Sonny Boy.

Reiner would remain a creative force and continue his prolific career as a triple threat, but not always simultaneously doing all three. His breakout directorial film was the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), which he also directed and wrote, playing Marty DiBergi. He also ended up doing all three again, reprising his role for the sequel project, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in 2025. While Reiner continued to appear on screen, sometimes as himself, he would make his most profound impact as a director and writer with classics like Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992). Tributes have poured in from co-stars, actors, friends, politicians, and activists.

All in the Family Co-Star Sally Struthers, Cast from Misery, The Princess Bride, Obama, King, and More, Pay Tribute to Rob Reiner

Sally Struthers, who played Michael's wife and Archie and Edith's (Jean Stapleton) daughter, Gloria Bunker-Stivic, who remains the sole surviving main cast member of All in the Family, told Deadline, "There are no words. This is beyond devastating, and my heart is with their family." The Norman Lear Foundation released a statement, "The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, "The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft."

Author Stephen King, who wrote The Body, which Stand By Me is based on, and Misery, wrote, "I'm horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me." Kathy Bates, who starred in Misery in a breakout role, told Deadline, "[Rob] changed the course of my life." In a statement upon hearing the news of the tragedy, "I'm horrified hearing this terrible news, absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michelle was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family."

Mandy Patinkin, who starred in The Princess Bride, told Entertainment Weekly, "How do we process this unthinkable tragedy? Loss after loss after loss. What is happening to our world? What is happening to our human race? I can't breathe, but I'm breathing. I'm howling at the gods every moment, then I talk to a friend or myself and quiet down, and I realize the gods are not to blame, the tsunami of tragedy is the responsibility of human beings." Co-star Robin Wright wrote, "I am deeply shocked and devastated. I cannot begin to imagine what the family is experiencing or what they will have to endure in the months and years ahead. It is truly heartbreaking. Rob was one of the most loving, compassionate, and kind people I have ever known. He was an extraordinary director, and the impact he had on me has stayed with me throughout my career. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Rob Reiner's impact on cinema is immeasurable. Across decades, his work shaped how we laugh, how we love, and how we tell stories. From the razor-sharp satire of 'This Is Spinal Tap' to the aching nostalgia of 'Stand by Me,' the enduring romance of 'The Princess Bride' and 'When… pic.twitter.com/zzVnBbPBnP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I'm horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. An Emmy Award-winning actor and Academy Award-nominated director, Reiner was an avid baseball fan. The Bronx native and Los Angeles resident was a longtime Dodgers fan. Reiner made numerous… pic.twitter.com/hS9atUa7kM — MLB (@MLB) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In Hollywood, Rob Reiner was a rare talent: he could act, he could produce, he could direct, and he was amazing at all three. He was a creative genius who left us some of the greatest movies of all time, and he was a wonderful friend. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold Schwarzenegger (@Schwarzenegger) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of our friends Rob and Michele Reiner: pic.twitter.com/7sri2Q9OrM — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is adorned with flowers as grieving fans pay tribute to the iconic director. pic.twitter.com/UfrGG6lxLG — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Rob Reiner was a true and good human being and an extraordinary director. He was vital and honest and him and amichele were cornerstones of their community and committed to their art and the good of everyone around them. A staggering loss. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I was devastated to hear about the loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer. Rob is a generational talent that used his voice to advocate for a better world. We live in a better country because of them. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ae6QJoGDz6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their… pic.twitter.com/TCDRkyAzqy — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We're devastated by the loss of our longtime friend and collaborator Rob Reiner, an incomparable and beloved Hollywood icon whose comedic genius and dramatic virtuosity has had an immeasurable impact on cinema. His movies have brought endless love and joy to all our lives. He and… pic.twitter.com/OuvLJ0qiXP — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I enjoyed every minute I was around Rob Reiner. He was one of a kind. I got to work with him on the movie North and he also helped us with our ending of my video, "Does He Love You." I sure will miss him. What a gift he was to this world. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/hBNiW5HVqH — Reba McEntire (@reba) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Ghosts of Mississippi

When Harry Met Sally

The Princess Bride

Misery

Stand By Me

A Few Good Men

Spinal Tap

Meathead Actor, director, producer, humanitarian.

One of the most important artist and activist voices of the past 50 years. Thank you Rob Reiner.pic.twitter.com/pr0olQtruh — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With heavy hearts, we remember and honor Rob Reiner – an iconic filmmaker, director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. His remarkable legacy spans both television and film, from his unforgettable role as Michael Stivic on All in the Family to timeless cinematic achievements such… pic.twitter.com/U8V33Ekc5n — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it's proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED! #RIPROBREINER Rob Reiner, 'Stand by Me' Director The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/lHYrlMQ5U5 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

💔😢

Heartbreaking news of #RobReiner & his wife Michele. RIP. In 2003, I had the honor to work w/ Mr. Reiner on the project, "Declaration of Independence." I was already a massive fan, but his class & kindness made me admire & love him even more. What a huge lost for all of… pic.twitter.com/6cQCT4b9Wm — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Everything I have is because of Rob Reiner": Jerry O'Connell, who worked with the legendary actor-director on "Stand By Me" when he was 11 years old, says Rob Reiner was like a father to him, recalling how he encouraged him on set. Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead… pic.twitter.com/WGlqHYV8r4 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!