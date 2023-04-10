Rogers: The Musical Shares First Look, Details; Debuts This June Marvel Studios' Rogers: The Musical is set to premiere at Disney California Adventure Park on June 30th - here's what you need to know.

Earlier this year, we learned that Rogers: The Musical would be making the meta jump from the MCU to our reality this summer, making its way to the Hyperion Stage inside Disney California Adventure Park this summer for a limited-time engagement. Now, we have some more details on the spinoff from Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye to pass along. With the one-act, 30-minute production set to kick off on June 30th (with performances from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks), we have an artist's concept look at what the audience can expect, along with an overview of the musical. As for the song list, we can expect to hear "Save the City" and "Star-Spangled Man" (from Captain America: The First Avenger), as well as five new original songs.

The production will feature a cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Roger's life, and you can't sing and dance about the man with a plan without also including the likes of Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers. And yes, Nick Fury is going to sing! The musical will take audiences on a journey from Steve's beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers, and beyond.

Here's a look back at the teaser that was released back in February, along with the official announcement, with more details on the show, the music, and more coming our way at a later date – take a look:

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/BXBuYAmBnf pic.twitter.com/g51oXriIqq — Avengers (@Avengers) February 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a listen to "Save The City," performed by Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele. Following that, we have a look back at Rogers: The Musical at D23 (courtesy of Variety):

