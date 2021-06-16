ROH Returns to ECW Arena for 2-Night Glory By Honor

Ring of Honor has announced two nights of shows in August at the building formerly known as the ECW Arena, an ROH press release revealed Wednesday. On Friday, August 20th and Saturday, August 21st, ROH will produce Glory by Honor, streaming live for Honor Club subscribers. The shows continue ROH's return to live touring following the coronavirus pandemic. Flip Gordon will challenge for the ROH Championship on Glory by Honor Night 1, while RUSH and Dragon Lee will face Bandido and Rey Horus on Night 2, with The Briscoes, LFI, Violence Unlimited, The Foundation, EC3, and The OGK all scheduled to appear.

Check out the press release below:

The wait is over, Philadelphia! For the first time in nearly two years, Ring of Honor is returning to the historic 2300 Arena in the City of Brotherly Love for not one, but TWO, spectacular live events! ROH presents Glory By Honor Night 1 on Friday, Aug. 20 and Glory By Honor Night 2 on Saturday, Aug. 21. Both shows will be streamed live for HonorClub. GBH Night 1 is headlined by Flip Gordon challenging for the ROH World Championship, while Night 2 features current ROH World Champion RUSH and Dragon Lee of La Faccion Ingobernable against Bandido and Rey Horus. Among the stars signed to be in action on both nights are the Briscoes, LFI, Violence Unlimited, The Foundation, EC3 and The OGK. Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH's social media channels for ticket on-sale dates and match announcements. Philadelphia has always been a special city for ROH, going all the way back to the company's first live event, The Era of Honor Begins, at the Murphy Rec Center in 2002. The stars of ROH undoubtedly are chomping at the bit to remind the best wrestling fans on the planet why ROH is The Best Wrestling on the Planet! Don't miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live and in person!

