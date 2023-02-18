Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber Main Event As Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns in Montreal, WWE didn't have the guts to pull the trigger on their most over babyface in years in his hometown.

WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE ended in the way we all knew it would but hoped it wouldn't. Sami Zayn came up short in his attempt to defeat RomanReigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, despite the backing of the entire WWE Universe, not because Sami didn't deserve it, not because it wouldn't be a good story, and not because Sami wouldn't make a good champion, but mainly because it wasn't the way WWE planned the story to go from the start and, proving things aren't so different under the Triple H regime after all, WWE hates nothing more than to change its plans to, god forbid, make its fans happy.

The crowd was as hyped as expected for Zayn in the match, with loud Sami and "@#$% Roman" chants throughout the match. Zayn gave it his all, as did the WWE writing team, who utilized two ref bumps, a run-in by Jimmy Uso, an intervention by Jey Uso, an accidental spear from Zayn on Jey Uso, and a steel chair attack by Roman to put Zayn down and continue Roman's historic undisputed championship reign.

After the match, Kevin Owens, another Canadian, ran out to defend his longtime friend and deliver some stone cold stunners, but it was too late: WWE blew what could have been an all-time memorable moment, and honestly, it's our own fault for allowing the hope that the company would do anything differently. Now, WWE will proceed with the plan they've had since last WrestleMania of having Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Sami will likely team with Kevin Owens in a match against the Usos.

Other results for the night included Edge and Beth Phoenix defeating Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, and Bobby Lashley defeating Brock Lesnar by disqualification after Lesnar kicked him in the nuts. Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber, earning a shot at Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. And in the men's elimination chamber, Austin Theory retained his title, with a little help from Logan Paul, who entered the cage while Montez Ford was being carried out and laid out Seth Rollins, setting up another WrestleMania match.

It wasn't a bad PPV, but it wasn't necessarily a good one either. Mostly, it was deflating, as WWE once again failed to capitalize on one of its stars getting way more over than WWE expected them to get. But honestly, fans have nobody to blame but themselves for expecting any differently. WWE is nothing if not consistent.

