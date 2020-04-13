Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work

In a rare double breaking of kayfabe, Ronda Rousey has straight-up admitted that her recent comments breaking kayfabe by calling wrestling "fake fighting" are indeed themselves a work. Rousey took to Instagram to post a photo of herself beating up a Hulk Hogan wrestling buddy while quoting Hogan's 2011 tweet, "Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks."

Rousey made headlines in the past few days by insulting wrestling fans and referring to wrestling as fake. "Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing," Rousey said in an interview with Jackass star Steve-O. "I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre." However, Rousey said her love does not extend to fans of the sport. "So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of ******* ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, '**** these fans, dude.'"

Ronda Rousey Goes Viral

The comments sparked backlash not only from fans but from Rousey's fellow performers, with Nia Jax of all people threatening to knock the Judo and MMA champion out the next time she returns to the wrestling ring. Many, including this website, speculated that Rousey was simply working fans for an eventual return to WWE as a heel to challenge Becky Lynch, who defeated Rousey for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 and has held it since. Now, it seems, Rousey has admitted that it was a work all along and chastised fans for working themselves into a shoot.

One WWE superstar who agreed with her, unsurprisingly, was Hogan himself. The Hulkster responded to Rousey's Instagram post with a comment, saying, "Wow that's how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring, truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH." It's no surprise that Rousey and Hogan would get along. Rousey has expressed support in the past for Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. At the same time, Hogan recently suggested COVID-19 could be a punishment from God and that Jesus would be more helpful than a vaccine in combatting the pandemic.