WWE Stars Respond to Ronda Rousey Comments That Are Surely a Work

Earlier this week, former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey worked wrestling fans hard by calling the sport "fake fighting" on a podcast with Steve-O, star of Jackass. Rousey said "having fake fights for fun is just the best thing" but complained about "spending my time and my energy on a bunch of ******* ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me." Rousey said all this in the context of claiming she will not return for another full-time WWE run. However, Rousey is contracted with the company through 2021. Rousey's comments echoed the ones she made in the lead-up to WrestleMania 35, when she was looking to gain heel heat before a match against fan-favorite Becky Lynch. If that's not enough evidence to convince you that Rousey is working fans ahead of an eventual return where she will face Lynch for the championship she lost from her, just take a look at how outraged WWE's female superstars are acting about her comments.

WWE Stars Cut Promos on Ronda Rousey

In response to Rousey calling wrestling fake, Alexa Bliss said on Twitter, "Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been 'fake.'" WWE star Lana also responded, tweeting, "I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save 'fake fighting' !!!!!! If it's fake why can't @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can't wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn't @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!" Former NXT champion Shayna Baszler, however, took Rousey's side, tweeting, "HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!"

But a promo needs some back and forth, so Rousey took to Twitter to continue her feud with the women of WWE she was just praising a few days ago. In a statement calling herself the #kayfabekiller, Rousey said, "Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession – but do you know what would happen if you got into 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead."

And in perhaps the most outrageously worked response of all, WWE star Nia Jax responded to Rousey's response by threatening to knock out the Judo and MMA champion in the ring "if" she ever returns to WWE. "I can't wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE," Jax tweeted. "Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I'll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch" So we can safely assume that Rousey will have a program with all of these women upon her return. Well, maybe not Lana.