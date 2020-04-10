Ronda Rousey Trashes WWE Fans as Unappreciative in New Interview

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey loved her run in WWE, except for one small point. She couldn't stand the fans. Rousey was interviewed by Jackass star Steve-O on the Wild Ride podcast and dashed hopes she will be returning for a full-time run anytime soon, despite remaining under WWE contract until last year. Rousey said she enjoyed WWE and liked her fellow performers, but she was a lot less kind in her remarks about WWE fans. Ryan Satin at ProWrestlingSheet.com transcribed parts of the interview. Satin works for WWE as a contributor to its WWE Backstage show, so it's possible Rousey's comments could be a work foreshadowing a future heel turn for the former champion.

Ronda Rousey Loves Wrestling

Rousey said she had a "great time" during her run and expressed love for "all the girls in the locker room." But she found the experience tiring. "Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don't have time to lay down."

Things were worse when she was doing WWE house shows in addition to television. "If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week," she said. "It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn't need it. We didn't need the money."

But Ronda Doesn't Love Wrestling Fans

When it comes to the fans, however, Rousey doesn't feel they're worth the effort. "So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of ******* ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, '**** these fans, dude.' My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It's like, 'Hey girls. Love what you're doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I'm going ******* home!' And that was basically it."

It seems like Rousey's attitude is similar to that of WWE management. Kidding aside, this feels a lot like Rousey is working fans ahead of a heel turn, and she's already getting the kinds of reactions desired. Some fans are already complaining that they wouldn't want to see Rousey back anyway. So when she does return for another run to challenge babyface champion and former rival Becky Lynch, it should be nearly impossible for WWE to screw up. That doesn't mean they won't, but they'll have to work really hard at it.

