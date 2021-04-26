Ronda Rousey, HBK, Kevin Nash Featured on WWE Streaming Schedule

WWE has unveiled the next week's worth of content streaming on Peacock (for viewers inside the United States) and the WWE Network (for viewers elsewhere), begging the question: are we going to have to type that all out every time WWE has something streaming? Seriously? Can we just say "The WWE Network" and you know we mean Peacock if you're in the U.S.? Because that would be much easier. No? Dammit.

Well, anyway, WWE unveiled their new streaming schedule for this week on Peacock and the WWE Network, and the two major new additions are a Best of Ronda Rousey collection and a documentary on Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash called Two Dudes With Attitudes. The latter is described thusly:

Highlighting the schedule is Sunday's premiere of WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes. This new feature by WWE Network Documentaries takes an inside look at the rise of Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash during the 1990s' New Generation Era, a period that The Heartbreak Kid and Big Daddy Cool came to define. These hellraising Superstars share how they forged a lifelong friendship that would not only shape their legendary careers, but also leave a lasting impact on sports-entertainment.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes official trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjnrhqyXxEc)

No word on what The Best of Ronda Rousey will contain, but considering how few matches Rousey had in WWE, we'll have to assume this will feature all of them. Below, see the full streaming schedule for *sigh* Peacock and the WWE Network this week.