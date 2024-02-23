Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, royal crackers, season 2, trailer

Royal Crackers: Stebe Loses It in Best Season 2 Preview Yet (VIDEO)

Adult Swim's newest look at series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers Season 2 is a must-see preview that had us laughing out loud.

Article Summary New Royal Crackers Season 2 preview features a hilarious Stebe meltdown.

Deb and Stebe appear on a news show discussing the snack's removal from schools.

Adult Swim's Royal Crackers set to air on February 29 at midnight.

Season 2 delves into a family's personal challenges and aspirations for total snack dominance.

Okay, if this preview for the second season of series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers doesn't win you over, we don't know what will. In the clip above, Deb & Stebe get invited onto a right-wingish news program to discuss how Royal Crackers has been taken out of school cafeterias – replaced with… kale chips?!? While Deb is ready to make the case for the family company, Stebe… well, what's the best way to put it? Stebe starts to lose his collective shit live on-air – but here's why it works. Instead of having him freak out, he just stares out at the camera (though it felt like he was looking at us), breathing heavily and sweating profusely. But what got us laughing (and watching it two more times) was the way they had Stebe's heavy breathing coming through what we're assuming was his lapel mic so that it was almost as loud as the exchange going on between Deb and the host. Trust us – when you're watching it, don't take your eyes off of Stebe. It's f***ing hysterical!

With a second season so special that Father Time created an extra day in February just so that its return could receive the special attention that it deserves, here's a look back at the official trailer & previously released preview for Adult Swim's Royal Crackers – set to start hitting screens on Thursday, February 29, at midnight ET/PT:

In "Royal Crackers" Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.

Along with Ruiz, the half-hour animated comedy series also stars Andrew Santino (Dave, Bad Friends podcast), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, The Deep Dive podcast), David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, My Momma Told Me podcast), and Maile Flanagan (Naruto, Not Dead Yet). "This show is near and dear to me, and our team is second to none," shared Ruiz when news of the animated series' return was first announced. "I'm incredibly grateful to Adult Swim for supporting season two – which explores the deeper, lighter, and darker sides of The Hornsbys." Produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers is also executive-produced by Ruiz, alongside Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth, Hoops) and Evan Mann (Arrested Development). New episodes will be available on Max the following day.

