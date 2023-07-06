Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, britt baker, recaps, ruby soho, The Outcasts, wrestling

Ruby Soho Advances in Owen Hart Tournament in Blatant Shot at WWE

Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite audacity continues! Ruby Soho's win against Dr. Britt Baker is a clear jab at WWE. See how The Chadster tackles this disrespect! 🤬

Welcome, one and all, to The Chadster's latest report on the downright disrespectful charades happening over at AEW Dynamite. 😫 That billionaire man-child, Tony Khan, continues to orchestrate bouts that are nothing short of an affront to true wrestling fans who appreciate the magic of WWE. 😠 Today, The Chadster will dissect Ruby Soho's win against Dr. Britt Baker in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match which, in The Chadster's humble, unbiased opinion, simply shouldn't have transpired the way it did. 🙄

So, the premise was straightforward – a battle between Dr. Britt Baker, someone with the true charisma of WWE's finest, against Ruby Soho, one of Khan's motley crew of former WWE talent that he's repackaged into a heel faction known as The Outcasts. 🤮 Here's a group comprised of Soho, Saraya, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, with their gimmick being that they're former WWE stars. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠

Now focusing on the match itself. Dr. Baker had Soho by the ropes, driving her hard into the canvas with well-executed lariats and neck breakers. But just when Baker, in her rightful momentum, put on her surgical glove to lock in her patented Lock Jaw, things turned south. 😫 What followed can only be described as chaotic disrespect to pro-wrestling– intentional distractions, stolen win, and the audacity of Saraya to use the title Britt's worked so hard for to assist Soho in landing her hit! 🙄💔 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

When Soho debuted in AEW after her WWE release, The Chadster stated that she had "literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back." And now, even more so, making a mockery of a tournament named in honor of Owen Hart, a legend of WWE. The sight of her pinning Baker with The Outcasts' help… it's almost as if Tony Khan is personally taunting The Chadster with these WWE rejects. 👎 These…Outcasts. They clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡

Predictably, this led to a massive spat between The Chadster and Keighleyanne. The Chadster tried explaining to her how Tony Khan was disrespecting Owen Hart's legacy with this tournament. And what does Keighleyanne do? She huffs and says, "actually, I think it's kinda nice." Kinda nice? KINDA NICE?? 🥺💔 Heartbreak! The Chadster slammed his favorite White Claw seltzer on the table, making a splash, and stormed out of the room, leaving Keighleyanne to text that guy Gary. 😔😠

So not only has Tony Khan virtually destroyed the wrestling business, but he's also driven the wedge between Keighleyanne and The Chadster over differing opinions of AEW. The Chadster swears, it's like Khan is obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life! 😡😡

In conclusion, the sooner that Tony Khan stops playing at wrestling and surreptitiously tossing humiliations The Chadster's way, the better for the whole sport. 😭 Because for now, each AEW Dynamite show brings new travesties that Tony Khan basks in, uncaring that they're a jab at true wrestling aficionados. 🤦‍♂️ When will this madness end? The Chadster is exhausted, and most certainly—cheesed off! 😠💢

