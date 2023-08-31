Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, ruby soho, wrestling

Ruby Soho's Dang Disrespectful Belt Thievery Cheeses Off The Chadster

Ruby Soho swiping Kris Statlander's TBS belt gets The Chadster's goat. Find out why, and learn how Tony Khan disrespected The Chadster's wife! 😡🙄🚫

Hey there wrestling fans 🥳. The Chadster is back with more heartache and a splitting migraine 🤕, all thanks to AEW Dynamite and the audacity of one Ruby Soho 😡. Can you believe this? The Chadster was just settling down in front of his top-of-the-line flat-screen with a crisp, cold White Claw in hand when his eyes witnessed such an atrocious act that…Auughh man! It's just so unfair! 😠

On the latest Dynamite, Kris Statlander, the reigning TBS champion teamed up with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., & Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Marina Shafir in a blistering trios match! Everything was going as expected, with your typical AEW chaos: Baker with a sling blade on Sakura, Nyla hitting Baker with a knee… you-know, everyday AEW nonsense 🙄.

And then, WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE IT, Statlander decides to have her moment of glory (if you can even call it that 🙄), nailing Shafir with the Wednesday Night Fever tombstone piledriver to clinch a win! But that wasn't enough, oh no. Ruby Soho had to just rudely jump into the ring, attack Statlander and, and… *sigh*… walked away with Statlander's TBS championship 😤.

Now, obviously, this brazen act of disrespect is simply unacceptable. Stealing, AEW? Really? 🙄 It goes to show, these AEW wrestlers don't get a thing about the wrestling business. 🚫 They think they can just waltz in and pick a championship belt like it's a loaf of bread on a store shelf. 😤 Ruby Soho, a former WWE performer, of all people, should know better, but it's clear that AEW's no-rules match environment has gotten to her. She's literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back 🗡️.

Upon seeing Soho hold up a title they didn't earn, The Chadster's blood pressure spiked right then and there! 😵 The Chadster was so cheesed off, he chucked his White Claw seltzer at the television. And wouldn't you know it, the can ricocheted and blasted The Chadster's sweet, innocent Keighleyanne right in the face! 😱😨

Now, The Chadster has to deal with a broken TV, a waste of a perfectly good White Claw, and, oh, sleeping on the godforsaken couch because Keighleyanne was so cheesed off!! 🛋️ Of course, let's not forget, she's resumed her texting with that guy Gary while The Chadster cleans up the mess! Tell The Chadster, dear, wrestling fans, is this fair? 👀

Despite every disappointment, The Chadster continually reminds himself that it's Khan who's to blame for all his grief. Not WWE's exemplary roster or its entertaining matches; no, it's Tony Khan, meddling from the AEW seats. But what does this seasoned wrestling aficionado know? He's just one of the few unbiased journalists in all of wrestling. The Chadster sips his White Claw and wishes for better days lying ahead, while staring at the broken TV… 🙏🤷‍♂️.

