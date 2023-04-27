RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Drops S08 Trailer, Guest Judges Lineup Returning with two episodes on May 12th, here's a look at the official trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8.

On Friday, May 12th, 12 returning queens will face the franchise icon, mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews & Ts Madison, and a lineup of celebrity guest judges when the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars hits Paramount+. This season's returning queens include Alexis Michelle (season nine), Darienne Lake (season six), Heidi N Closet ( season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season nine), Jessica Wild (season two), Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race season one, UK vs. the World season one), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season five), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven), and Naysha Lopez (season eight).

Over the course of the season, the fan favorites compete for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a cash prize of $200,000. In addition, this season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever "Fame Games," where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000. Joining the eighth season as guest judges are Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede, and Bowen Yang. Now, here's a look at the official Season 8 trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (debuting on May 12th with two new episodes):

Each week on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked and online, the eliminated queens will showcase their runway looks and appeal for fan votes. Ultimately, the DRAG RACE audience will decide who becomes the "Queen of the Fame Games." New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.