RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S07 Offers Dazzling Season-Ending Event

RuPaul is back at it again with a new and fresh season of Drag Race: All Stars, and these queens are feeding the children. Season 7 of "All Stars" has been the "Oops! All winners" season, and it is giving live, laugh, legends. The cast consists of previous title holders from the franchise: Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Coulee, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jaida Essence Hall, and Raja.

This season has been an insane one of All Stars – for starters, all the queens already have a crown and won the prize money (well…the US winners, at least – sorry Viv), and there are no eliminations – that's right, an All Stars seasons without lipsticks! Instead, each week saw the top queens rewarded with legendary legends pins, and then they lip-synced for the cash tip. It was charming and delightful knowing we didn't have to say goodbye to any queens until the finale.

Challenges this season included a super entertaining snatch game, two design challenges, two comedic public speeches, acting challenges, and of course, the All Stars staple: the variety show. With a whole galaxy of stars in this season alone, it's fantastic that weekly eliminations were done away with because that would have robbed us of at least two snatch game legends as well as a lot of fantastic, hilarious performances.

Proving that they each have grown and matured as a performer, the season was a delight from top to bottom. The focus relied more on the challenges and preparation that goes into the art form and performances as opposed to the drama of "who's going home this week," and it was an absolute breath of fresh air.

All Stars 7 finale was an absolute treat as well – a lip sync Lalapa-ru-za! There were two "brackets," the top queens and the bottom queens. The bottom bracket was opened by The Vivienne vs Yvie Oddly to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It," with Yvie winning and moving on. That left Jaida vs Raja to lip sync to "Let's Her It for the Boy" by Deniece Williams – Raja slayed and moved on. Raja continued to slay as she and Yvie duked it out to "Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves" by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin and was crowned queen of "She done already done had herses" and a cash prize of $50,000.

In the top bracket, Jinkx was first up battling Shea over Lady Gaga's "Judas"; they both brought the house down, but Jinkx dominated. Next up, the "twinners" Monet and Trinity performed P!nk's "So What," and Monet came out on top in more ways than one. The final finale lip sync battle was a sight to behold, set to the iconic "Swish Swish" by Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj.

And the crown and title of "Legendary Winner of All Stars 7" goes to Jinkx Monsoon, proving that it's always monsoon season if you believe hard enough. "After watching this season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7,' the winner is … the viewers," said RuPaul. "To all of the winning queens that came back to slay, thank you for giving us the best drag show that the world has ever seen. Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, and Yvie Oddly – your names will be forever synonymous with grace and excellence. Your contribution to queer people everywhere can never be fully repaid, but I hope you feel the love that flows from our hearts to yours. I am proud to know each of you and am beyond grateful that the future of drag rests in your capable and fiercely manicured hands."

Con-drag-ulations to Jinkx, Raja, and all the competing queens of "All Stars 7." RuPaul's Drag Race franchise shows are available to stream on Paramount+.