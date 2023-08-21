Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: drag, drag kings, drag queens, mtv, paramount, paramount plus, rupaul, RuPaul's drag race, rupaul's drag race all-stars

RuPaul's Drag Race, All Stars & Untucked Renewed by Paramount/MTV

More of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise will be headed to Paramount+ after the streaming platform & MTV announced multiple show renewals.

Following an impressive 9 Emmy Award nominations across the franchise, the most for any reality competition series this year, MTV and Paramount+ today announced that RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (and Untucked) have been greenlit for new seasons.

This past year, in the face of threats and censorship against drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community, the show's production company, World of Wonder, created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The 501C3 supports the ACLU's work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights and has already raised over $1.5 million. The record-breaking competition series will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season, which debuts 15 years after the very first episode premiered in 2009. The Emmy Award-winning after-show, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, also returns, airing each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race.

WOW is in charge of production for this series and others mentioned above. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division, WOW Docs, produces groundbreaking documentaries, including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates the YouTube channel WOWPresents, the music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

