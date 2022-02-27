RuPaul's Drag Race S14 E06 & E07 Review: Things Get Extra Thicc

It's been a minute, but that's not owing to uneventful episodes. That's just because well, two is better than one. So, here's an extra "thicc" review catching you up on everything RuPaul's Drag Race. First things first, last we saw of the queens, Miss Kornbread departed the competition owing to an ankle injury and Orion Story was eliminated for good after some questionable choices in the acting challenge and on the runway. That takes us to "Glamazon Prime": another design challenge, this time with things Michelle Visage bought late night shopping online. Can I donate all my questionable online late-night purchases to drag queens? Asking for a friend.

Each queen had their pick of boxes with random things in them, from shower curtains to kiddie pools, even tent stakes. Lady Camden's look was heavenly: she had sheer blue and pink wings and a fringe dress which was perfection. Jorgeous won the week, which was a point of contention since she did the "drape some fabric and serve body-ody-ody" thing in a Shakira-inspired look that looked like it was made from scraps of Kerri Colby's actual Shakira Versace look from the week before.

A few looks were wacky (like Daya Betty and Willow Pill, who both took inspiration from a kindergarten classroom), a few more subtle and pedestrian (does Angeria do anything that isn't polished and dripping eleganza?!), but it was very clear that Maddy Morphesis' days in the competition were numbered. Design and execution just aren't her thing, but I can't wait to see where she goes from here after leaving Drag Race. Her Instagram is already buzzing with sickening looks and even a Trixie Mattel impersonation – and if you haven't seen her Guy Fieri-inspired act (complete with cheeseburger lingerie) you have not lived.

But I digress – with Maddy gone, that brings us to last week's episode: "The Daytona Wind," which was not only incredibly entertaining but also a fantastic outing for all of the remaining queens. It felt like an episode of All Stars and not regular Drag Race – everyone was just on an elevated level and brought their A-game (which is something I didn't think we'd see until much more towards the end, if at all).

The soap opera gave LIFE and laughs – it's hard to say any one person stood out in a sky full of stars shining bright. The runway theme was "chaps" and I'm chuffed to the chaps to announce that Lady Camden has absolutely stolen & run away with the week, from top to bottom. Her runway was nothing short of perfection, in all the best gender-bending Freddie Mercury ways. Speaking of bottoms – there were none this week since everyone was so great, so no eliminated queen this challenge. Lip Syncing for the win? Lady Camden and Daya Betty.

Next week's new episode is the girl group music challenge; we have dancers in the group, but do we have any singers? Find out Friday nights on RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1.