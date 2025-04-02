Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jack black, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Midweek Sketch: Jack Black Takes Being Host VERY Seriously

Jack Black takes being this weekend's SNL "host" very seriously in the following Saturday Night Live midweek sketch released earlier today.

Article Summary Jack Black is set to host SNL this weekend with music legends Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Midweek sketch shows Black taking his SNL host duties hilariously seriously, starring Ego Nwodim.

SNL celebrates its 50th season with a diverse and notable cast lineup including Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner.

Since 1975, SNL has been an iconic platform for comedic talents and musical performances from Studio 8H.

First thing first—with all of the Morgan Wallen drama going on, we haven't posted our actual review of last weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live—but it's on its way! But the promo machine is already underway for this week's host, Jack Black (Minecraft), who is being joined by musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. That brings us to today's SNL midweek sketch as Ego Nwodim and Ashley Padilla kick things off with a look at how Black takes the title of host to heart – and possibly has a misunderstanding of what's expected of an SNL host.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

