RWBY Volume 8 Unveils Teaser, Key Art at Rooster Teeth's RTX at Home

On the second night of virtual online convention RTX at Home, media and entertainment company Rooster Teeth offered RWBY fans exactly what they've been waiting for: a look at Volume 8 via a new teaser and key art ahead of its November 7th premiere. Produced by Rooster Teeth, RWBY is set in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction where humanity's hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Karla Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkleman) are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors.

Here's you look at RWBY Volume 8, heading to your screens on November 7, 2020:

In RWBY Volume 8, our heroes' worst fears have finally been realized: Salem is here, and the timing couldn't be worse for the divided Kingdom of Atlas. Fear has turned friends into enemies, while doubt threatens to splinter humanity's remaining allies. With both Salem and Ironwood stacking the odds against them, and the fate of Remnant at stake, it's up to team RWBY to make their play before it's too late.

Rooster Teeth's look at what lies ahead for RWBY was only the latest in a series of announcements and reveals that started during RTX at Home "FIRST Night" preview a day earlier. Fans in "attendance" got the early intel on Grudge Night, a video game competition series premiering exclusively for Rooster Teeth FIRST members on October 7. In addition, viewers were treated to an exclusive first-look at Dead Little Roosters (a spiritual successor to murder mystery series 11 Little Roosters) as well as a surprise world premiere screening of the first episode of Red vs. Blue: Zero ahead of its October 19 premiere.