Ryback Tells "Old Cuck Bitch" Vince McMahon to Fix WWE Raw Problems

Former WWE Superstar Ryback fired a shot at WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon late Monday Night while watching an episode of Monday Night Raw. Ryback said the show no longer feels like the best wrestling show and that it lacks energy, and he called on Vince McMahon, who he described as an "old cuck bitch," to fix it.

"Watching Raw just doesn't feel like I'm watching the best or biggest wrestling show or promotion anymore. The entire production lacks energy," said Ryback. "Work on that @vincemcmahon you old Cuck bitch. 😘"

The Big Guy has no problems calling out his former employer, especially since he believes the company has been suppressing his social media accounts. Thanks to that, Ryback's message that proper nutrition and supplements (which you can buy from Ryback) are a better answer to the coronavirus pandemic reaches less people.

"Imagine if we shut down all the fast food places and allowed only healthy options during this pandemic," Ryback said in a tweet that could have saved countless more lives if not for WWE suppressing his social media. "Shut down big business that could take the hit and allow smaller businesses to thrive. Just think about that and what's going on."

Ryback does have a point about WWE Raw lacking energy, though that was also true of the time he worked there. It's been true of WWE programming for roughly the last twenty years. The difference is that when Ryback worked there, WWE was the only major wrestling company, so their show felt the biggest by default. Now that there's some actual competition to show people what wrestling could be like, it's become a lot harder to tolerate.