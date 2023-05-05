S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6 In a surprise move, CBS canceled the Shemar Moore-starring series S.W.A.T.after six seasons - but it doesn't look to be because of ratings.

Gone are the days when a show gets canceled because of lousy ratings or the creative team wants to end its run. And then there's the matter of CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T., which the network officially canceled this evening. But not because there wasn't interest in the series – far from it. Along with freshman hit Fire Country and the long-running Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T. helped make CBS a powerhouse on Friday nights – with the series increasing its total viewers by double-digits in comparison to this time last year. So what was the reason? Considered one of the more expensive television series on the air, Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios were reportedly unable to reach a new financial agreement (with Sony allegedly against another flat license fee agreement that would've continued to hit against a budget that grows with each passing season as well as profit margins).

Based on Deadline Hollywood reporting, CBS would offer an increased license fee – as well as a cut of the order. Sony resisted the offer, seeing it as increasing the per-episode budget and hurting additional financial aspects. Though negotiations were reportedly ongoing, today's news came as both sides reach an impasse that they felt they couldn't get past. In addition, DH reports from sources that a new home for S.W.A.T. "appears unfeasible").