S.W.A.T. Season 6 Ep. 21 "Forget Shorty" Video Clips, Images Released Here's a look at three video clips and new preview images from CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 21 "Forget Shorty."

First off, congratulations to the fans of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. for mobilizing their forces in a way that helped get CBS and Sony TV back to the negotiating table. The result? A final, 13-episode seventh season instead of having to face a series finale in two weeks without a proper goodbye. So now, the focus gets to shift back to where it should be – on S06E21 "Forget Shorty" & S06E22 "Legacy," the finale two episodes of the season. And attention definitely needs to be paid because things are about to get explosive when the team learns that the cartel's head is out for revenge – and turning the streets of Los Angeles into a bloodbath on a very personal vendetta. And did we mention that we're getting an appearance from Mack Boyle (Timothy Hutton)?

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at three sneak previews for the season's penultimate episode, S06E21 "Forget Shorty" (followed by a new set of preview images added to our updated preview rundown):

CBS's S.W.A.T.: A Look S06E21 "Forget Shorty" & Season Finale "Legacy"

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 21 "Forget Shorty": SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary in the season's penultimate episode (written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Paul Bernard):

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy": The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son in the season finale (written by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed Billy Gierhart):

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios)