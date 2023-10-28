Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap for Today; Work Expected to Continue Sunday

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reportedly wrapped talks for the day, with both sides expected to continue working towards a new deal on Sunday.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are expectd to continue working towards a new three-year deal on Sunday.

Key players during today's talks included AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, union chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland & their negotiating committee.

AI use, streaming residual increases, pension & health contribution cap levels, and wage increases are just some of the issues still in play.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, marks the 107th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Though negotiations between the actors' union and the studios & streamers have wrapped for the day, reports are that talks between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP on a new three-year deal will continue on Sunday. In attendance for today's virtual meeting were AMPTP president Carol Lombardini & their negotiating team and union president Fran Drescher, chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and the SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee – a session that was reportedly a "deep dive" into the key issues still in play. Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos were reportedly involved with today's session. As for what form Sunday's work takes still remains unclear – with meetings (virtual or in-person) or respective review days for both sides possible options. The news comes as rumblings on both sides continue to grow for both sides to stay committed to the talks for the sake of the upcoming television and film seasons.

During Tuesday's meeting, the AMPTP presented a revised take on its success-based streaming bonus plan (based on the one ratified by the WGA in its new three-year deal) – a plan meant to counter SAG-AFTRA's proposal, which would include a fee on streaming subscribers. In addition, there was still some distance when it came to setting minimum wages for performers. The studios & streamers bumped their offer from 5% to 7% in the first year of the contract (with 11% for background performers), while the union is eyeing an 11% increase during the first year across the board. Add to that matters related to AI use, streaming residual increases, pension & health contribution cap levels, and more, and the scope of the talks becomes much clearer. Since that time, both sides have engaged in a series of reviews & counter-proposals – leading into the weekend.

