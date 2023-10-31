Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Halloween Talks; Wednesday Meeting Expected

As buzz surrounding negotiations continues to grow, SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are expected to resume talks again on Wednesday, November 1st.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are expected to resume negotiations on Wednesday, November 1st.

AI issues were reportedly the main focus of today's talks between the union and the studios & streamers.

SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland remains optimistic but recognizes substantial issues still to discuss.

Crabtree-Ireland states a deal depends on AMPTP's response to union's proposals, with no set timeframe.

A day after the union messaged members that the two sides are still "far apart on key issues," SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP wrapped talks for the day but plan to continue negotiations on Wednesday, November 1st (with the remainder of the week set aside for additional talks, if necessary). With positive buzz building over how things are looking on the 110th day of the strike, reports are that AI issues were front-and-center during today's back-and-forth between the union and the studios & streamers. Once again, neither SAG-AFTRA nor AMPTP have issued public comments on how things are progressing or updated the week's meeting schedule.

SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland On Negotiations

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below) during picketing outside of Netflix on Monday, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland shared some cautious perspectives on how the talks have been going. "We worked all weekend, working with the company reps to try and move the ball forward. I remain cautiously optimistic about making progress. We are not there yet. So, any rumors that have been floating around that the deal was imminent… we have real substantive issues still between us, but we are working to make progress. We're going to be continuing this week as it takes until it's done. But those issues are important, and so there is no agreement until we reach that point," Crabtree-Ireland shared.

While the good vibes about how things are going are definitely there, Crabtree-Ireland also wanted to tamper down unrealistic expectations on where things stand at this point. "People seem to think we're at a point where we're just dotting I's and crossing T's. That's not the situation; there are substantive issues, [and] we're still working hard to bridge real gaps. But the dialogue has been productive and constructive. We're just gonna keep at it," he explained. And though it hasn't been brought up in the headline coverage of the talks lately, Crabtree-Ireland made clear that AI is still a core issue for the union. "I will say that AI is really important in this negotiation, it has been since day one. That is an area that we are particularly focused on right now. Because without bridging some key gaps in AI, we won't be able to reach a deal. That is an important area we're focused on," he added.

As for how quickly a deal could be reached, Crabtree-Ireland couldn't say – adding that much of it depends on how AMPTP responds to the union's proposals. "It's hard to say; it really depends on how the companies respond to what we put across the table to them. It could be something that moves quickly; it could be something where there's really a disconnect. So, it's very hard for me to predict any kind of timeframe on it," he explained. "Instead, really, what I would just say is, we are 100% laser-focused on moving this negotiation forward. That's why we were at it all weekend, and we'll stay at it until a deal is reached."

(WATCH) Outside of Netflix today, SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland tells Deadline there are still "substantive issues" to overcome in the negotiations with the AMPTP #SAGAFTRAStrike pic.twitter.com/2eEyKLLYaV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!